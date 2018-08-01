Linda Franklyn

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. Ten of those fires were between Revelstoke, in the Southeast Fire Centre and Cherryville, in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Those 10 fires are currently listed as ‘out of control’ until crews can assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

All of the blazes are suspected lightning caused, with the largest starting on Bastion Mountain.

REALTED: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

BC Wildfire Service responded to the Bastion Mountain fire on Tuesday night with a Rapp attack crew and a helicopter.

The blaze was mapped at about .01 of a hectare and is not threatening any structures.

Smoke can be seen rising from different areas of the Shuswap.

RELATED: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

Two of the fires sparked on Tuesday are considered more than .01 of a hectare; 15 km east of Sicamous a lightning suspected blaze is about .15 hectares in size and the Hunter Ranger fire is .80 hectares.

Other fires started on Tuesday in the region at an estimated .01 hectares in size are as follows:

  • Mara Lake
  • Larch Hills
  • Fire three miles east of the blaze near Sicamous
  • Three Valley Gap
  • Mount Begbie
  • Derry Drainage

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
