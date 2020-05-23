Two women have drinks on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. British Columbia began phase two of the reopening of its economy Tuesday, allowing certain businesses that were ordered closed due to COVID-19 to open their doors to customers if new health and safety regulations are followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Ten British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday (May 23).

A further two people have died from the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, bringing the total to 157 fatalities. Both were living in long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region.

As of Saturday, there were 303 active confirmed cases in the province. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, with eight in critical care.

The new cases include two recent outbreaks, both in the Fraser Valley, at the Mission Institution prison in Agassiz and the Nature’s Touch fruit processing plant in Abbotsford.

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

Meanwhile, 2,057 people have fully recovered, or 82 per cent of all test-positive cases.

As B.C. concludes its first week of loosening social contact restrictions, as part of Phase Two in its restart plan, Henry said the new outbreaks emphasize the need for British Columbians to think carefully and cautiously of their actions during this “transition” phase.

On Friday, the provincial health order banning events with more than 50 guests was amended to include the same cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events.

“I know that was a challenge for some people,” Henry said. “But really, this is the time where we need to be careful and even though 50 cars seems like a small amount and is a less risky environment, we know that if we get people together there will be several people in a vehicle; the chances of more contact, meaning the spread of this virus is real right now.”

Henry, who voiced joy at the fact she herself was able to visit a hair salon this week, said she was excited to see people socializing safely on restaurant patios during a walk in her neighbourhood.

“I think things are going mostly really well, it’s been a bit of a transition,” she said. “It’s a bit of an adjustment but I think we’re doing it in a slow and measured way and I’m very grateful for people taking that approach.

“This is what is going to keep us doing OK through these next few weeks.”

