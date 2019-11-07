The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings Thursday morning due to a mechanical issue. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Eighty-five passengers were stuck aboard a BC Ferries vessel for more than four hours Thursday due to mechanical issues.

Sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands were cancelled after the Salish Raven experienced problem with its bow thruster, according to the BC Ferries website.

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said the Salish Raven experienced mechanical problems while travelling from Pender Island to Swartz Bay Thursday morning.

Marshall said the ship was supposed to dock at 9:50 a.m. when staff encountered the problem. The passengers were given complementary food and beverage while they waited on the ship which was holding outside the Swartz Bay terminal.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

As a precautionary measure, a tugboat stood by while the Salish Raven docked at Swartz Bay around 1:30 p.m. Passengers disembarked around 2 p.m.

Marshall said the Coastal Celebration – scheduled to sail later on Thursday – shifted berths so the Salish Raven could dock in berth number two. A technician boarded the Salish Raven to diagnose the issue.

Around 3:30 p.m. Marshall said the issue was resolved and the ship was repaired, waiting to go to sea trials. The ship was expected to be running again by Thursday afternoon.

“We apologize to our customers, we know they had places to go,” Marshall said.

The following sailings were cancelled:

– 10:10 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

– 11:15 a.m. departing Village Bay

– 11:50 a.m. departing Otter Bay

READ ALSO: BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

The ferry service had the MV Mayne Queen complete additional round trips between Swartz Bay and Otter Bay at the following times:

– 1:30 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

– 2:15 p.m. departing Otter Bay

