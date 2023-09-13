The Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services will be patrolling school zones for the next couple weeks to help enforce the speed limit of 30 km/h, which is in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services will be patrolling school zones for the next couple weeks to help enforce the speed limit of 30 km/h, which is in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

88 warning tickets handed out during first week of school in Kelowna

All 88 tickets were for speeding in a school zone

The first week of back to school is like training camp – parents, students and teachers are all getting back into the swing of things and into a routine. With class back in session, one of the many concepts to get used to again is school zones.

School zones are back in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Across Kelowna during the first week of school, the Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol handed out a total of 88 warning tickets to people who were caught speeding in a school zone.

“It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP are also reminding the public to stay off their phones and hand-held devices when driving, whether in a school zone or not.

READ MORE: Cops, coffee and conversation comes back to Kelowna

READ MORE: Jackpot: Westjet offering flights Kelowna to Las Vegas once again

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sexual extortion scams can happen in 20 minutes, B.C. RCMP warn
Next story
Boat owners fined for illegal tuna fishing off B.C.’s west coast

Just Posted

Fulton receiver Ajal Mriduraj (82) meets Vernon tacklers Scotty Hoffman (left) and Mark Johnson in the Battle of Vernon Interior Conference AA Senior Varsity Football game Friday, Oct. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Panthers rolled over the Maroons 48-13. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon high school gridiron squads host pre-season twinbill

The short, independent, sci-fi film Dragon Fruit, from West Kelowna writer-director J. Brown, has its world premiere during Vernon’s The TV Fest Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., at the Towne Theatre. (Contributed)
Wildfire-inspired West Kelowna short film debuts in Vernon

Tazz’s diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Train Wreck Comedy Cares pulls the laughs into Vernon, Penticton

Vasek Pospisil celebrates with his Canadian teammate Alexis Galarneau after the duo defeated Italy in doubles action to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during Davis Cup tie action in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

Pop-up banner image