99 red balloons: Kelowna tattoo shop supports women’s programs

99 red balloons were etched onto 99 people by Jays and Arrows Tattoo Inc.

Darcy Cameron, owner of Jays and Arrows Tattooing Inc., etches his second red balloon of the day onto Chelsea Frank’s arm Saturday as part of a fundraising event for the Elizabeth Fry Society. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Ninety-nine strangers will be tied together by their new red balloon tattoos.

Darcy Cameron, owner of Jays and Arrows Tattoo Inc., commemorated International Women’s Day by holding a fundraiser that saw 99 red balloons tattooed onto 99 people in one day. Proceeds from the tattoos were donated to the Elizabeth Fry Society.

The red balloon is a symbol of freedom to Cameron, as he once used a similar service to the Elizabeth Fry Society while living in Ontario.

“When I was younger I would see a balloon float away and I would look up and wonder if I could be free like that, it’s that sense of freedom,” he said.

“We have a lot of grandmothers, mothers, daughters, getting tattoed today too, some people it’s their first tattoo today and they’re doing this so it’s super awesome.”

All the credit for choosing to execute the red balloon flash tattoos near International Women’s Day goes to Cameron’s wife Jeanette and he says there was never a better time of year to do it.

“The biggest accomplishment will be that 99 different people will be attached to a positive thing. People are going to see that (the tattoos) and it will start a conversation and get the word out. There are people that still need help and we are at a point where we can help make a change,” he said.

Rebecca Woll, a customer who got a bright red balloon etched on her leg, said she decided to get the tattoo for a good cause.

Four tattoo artists worked around the clock Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to give out 99 tattoos.

Since creating the e-mail for people to sign up to join the cause, the tattoo shop owner says he has been flooded with beautiful stories from grandmothers, mothers and daughters who plan on getting the tattoos together.

Cameron’s first tattoo of the day was completed in six minutes.

