Widlfire burns out-of-control on Adams Lake band land in the Shuswap

Fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

A wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase has been classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

However, no structures were threatened by the blaze which was estimated to be two hectares at 4 p.m., reported Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald with the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday, April 7.

There is no word yet on the cause and the fire is believed to have started about 1 p.m.

Seven firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service are working in conjunction with the Adams Lake Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be climbing the hill above the residential area near the Chief Atahm school.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Since April 1, when the wildfire service began counting fires for the season, Kamloops Fire Centre has had three fires.

