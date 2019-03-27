The First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Council of BC is in charge of setting up a new housing authority. (First Nations Housing & Infrastructure Council BC Facebook)

A dedicated B.C. First Nations housing authority moves ahead

Agency will take over federal responsibility to develop and handle on- and off-reserve housing

A dedicated housing authority for First Nations in B.C. is closer to becoming a reality.

First Nations and representatives of the provincial and federal governments met at a two-day forum in Richmond earlier this month to set out the parameters of an agency that would develop and handle housing programs in B.C.

The First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Council of BC is leading the effort and hosted the forum, which touched on governance, finances, and the integration of on- and off-reserve housing.

The end goal is for the council to take over leadership from the federal government for the first housing authority of its kind in Canada.

“Nothing against the government, but when they run this, they are doing what they think our community needs,” council director Garry Merkel told Black Press Media. “When they don’t do it right and when they make mistakes, they don’t feel from those mistakes, they don’t learn from those mistakes and they don’t grow from them.”

A major issue facing people living on reserves is overcrowding. In 2013, Statistics Canada found that 13 per cent of on-reserve and six per cent of off-reserve B.C. First Nations people lived in crowded homes, while one in five lived in homes in need of major repairs.

In its 2019 budget, the B.C. government allocated $550 million over 10 years for the construction of 1,750 affordable housing units both on- and off-reserve.

On Tuesday, Ottawa announced it would spend $638 million on housing for Indigenous people living in cities and urban areas as part of its budget, though advocates say that won’t provide enough money or address the basic causes of Indigenous homelessness.

READ MORE: Ê”aqÌ“am community set to break ground on new health and wellness centre

The authority is still in the developing stages, but Merkel said they can look to the BC First Nations Health Authority – something that took 10 years to create.

“We have a rough process to work with, and so we can save a lot of time on things they had to figure out.”

The transfer of the services to the new authority will be implemented in stages. Merkel hopes to begin it in two fiscal years.

– with a file from The Canadian Press


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Detained Saudi women’s rights activists expected in court
Next story
VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Just Posted

Dust advisory looms over Vernon

Despite a brief respite, the dust advisory is back

Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Rock, country and cover bands cover all the musical genre bases for June 28-30 slopitch tourney

Vernon CMHA course aims to help people feel happier

“Classes would benefit those who feel like they are being less social and are experiencing a decline in the quality of their relationships.”

UPDATE: Vernon road closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesay morning

PHOTOS: Kin Beach Graffiti causes community stir

RCMP ask that incidents like graffiti be reported via their non-emergency services.

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mainly sunny skies, but a chance of flurries for the Similkameen

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play Kimberly Dynamiters for KIJHL championship

The Grizzlies beat Kelowna on Tuesday night for their spot in the final series

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as reminder to be vigilant

Second grassfire this month in Oliver as B.C. prepares for wildfire season to ramp up

Armstrong tack sale reins in club support

BC Interior Morgan Horse Club fundraiser Saturday at Armstrong Curling Club

Most Read