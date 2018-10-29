A look at your weekday weather

It will be a cloudy start to the week in the Okanagan and Shuswap

It is set to be a cloudy next few days in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

In the Okanagan on Monday it will be mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers, and light wind picking up this afternoon. The high will be 10 C.

For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with wind gusting to 20 km/hr in the afternoon, the daytime high will be 10 C.

On Wednesday, we could see periods of rain or snow throughout the day with temperatures about 7 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday will start out clear turning to rain this evening with a day time high of 10 C.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday with temperatures about 9 C, while Wednesday the region is anticipated to see rain and a day time high of 7 C.

To the south in the Similkameen, Monday could see some rain later in the day with temperatures about 7 C.

Tuesday is forecast to be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, the high 6 C.

On Wednesday, those showers could turn to snow with temperatures about 9 C.

