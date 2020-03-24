A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

Family doctors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals in the South Okanagan are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, and now they are asking the public to follow these directives to assist them in the battle.

It is very important that residents call first before they show up at any medical clinic, according to healthcare professionals.

“Primary care providers cannot do this alone and what the public does now will impact the health of our region in the weeks and months ahead,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, Board Chair of the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

“We are echoing the Provincial Health Officer’s plea that if you have not been practicing social distancing, start now.”

In a release Tuesday morning local doctors and nurse practitioners reiterated B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s message, urging employers not to require sick notes from staff members at this time.

Healthcare professionals say this places an unnecessary burden and risk on our healthcare system.

Local healthcare professionals are also asking that people follow the following directives from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

• Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.

• Cancel all public gatherings and events. This includes outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings,

religious gatherings.

• Avoid common greetings such as handshakes.

• Keep a distance of at least two arms lengths from others.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face.

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue. Use your elbow if you have to.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment.

Residents who do not have a family provider should call their local walk-in clinic.

