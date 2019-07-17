A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

July in the Okanagan is often known for its hazy skies and hot temperatures, however, this year is proving to be a little different when it comes to the weather.

Bobby Sekhon a meteorologist with Environment Canada says rainfall is fairly normal for this time of year, but the last few Julys have had dryer conditions.

June is typically the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan, but according to Sekhon June was dryer than normal and the rain shifted into July.

The average amount of rain to fall in July in the Okanagan from 1981 to 2010 was 37 mm.

“We haven’t seen that much rain since 2014,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon expects about 5 to 10 mm of rain to fall over the next few days before the weather pattern will shift into hotter dryer conditions.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm for the entire Okanagan on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the high teens.

The clouds will dissipate by Saturday with summer-like temperatures returning for Monday at about 30 C.

