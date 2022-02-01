A semi-truck has appeared to roll over on Highway 97 in West Kelowna (Photo - Brian Jonson)

A semi-truck has appeared to roll over on Highway 97 in West Kelowna (Photo - Brian Jonson)

UPDATE 9 p.m.: A semi-truck tips, spilling load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Traffic is backed up from Peachland going into West Kelowna on Highway 97

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Both lanes of Highway 97 are closed after a vehicle collision. Two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance according to RCMP.

A semi-truck rolled over on, splling its load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna just before 8 p.m.

The truck was heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97 when the incident occurred. It happened between Highway 97 and Gallantly Road.

Police, ambulance and fire are all on scene. It’s unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The truck load of large steel tubes slipped over median onto west side of the highway.

One lane northbound is closed, according to DriveBC. Expect delays in the area.

Drive BC said the next update will be at 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Garage fire quickly doused in West Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashCity of West KelownaKelowna

Previous story
Humble B.C. senior who ripped mask off Walmart robber downplays her bravery

Just Posted

A semi-truck has appeared to roll over on Highway 97 in West Kelowna (Photo - Brian Jonson)
UPDATE 9 p.m.: A semi-truck tips, spilling load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Interior Health has officially delcared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon, with two residents and two staff testing positive. (Kaigo photo)
Vernon care home added to list of COVID-19 outbreaks

Vernon Health Unit COVID-19 testing site has seen long lineups and delays. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health tops all of B.C. with Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases

Ashley Ashworth, a Vernon mother, suffered a medical emergency that almost took her life while driving through Washington State on Jan. 22, 2022. (GoFundMe photo)
UPDATE: Nearly $50K raised for Vernon mother recovering from medical emergency