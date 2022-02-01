UPDATE 9 p.m.: A semi-truck tips, spilling load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Traffic is backed up from Peachland going into West Kelowna on Highway 97

A semi-truck has appeared to roll over on Highway 97 in West Kelowna (Photo - Brian Jonson)

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Both lanes of Highway 97 are closed after a vehicle collision. Two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance according to RCMP.

A semi-truck rolled over on, splling its load on Highway 97 in West Kelowna just before 8 p.m.

The truck was heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97 when the incident occurred. It happened between Highway 97 and Gallantly Road.

Police, ambulance and fire are all on scene. It’s unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The truck load of large steel tubes slipped over median onto west side of the highway.

One lane northbound is closed, according to DriveBC. Expect delays in the area.

Drive BC said the next update will be at 9 p.m.

