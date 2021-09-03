‘A slap in the face’: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue without gear after trailer theft

An oxygen tank and trauma pack are just some of the many items stolen

Numerous pieces of equipment were allegedly stolen from a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) gear storage trailer Thursday evening (Sept. 2).

The search and rescue group said that an oxygen tank, trauma pack, flare packs, two radios and LED lights were stolen after thieves broke into the trailer. COSAR president Brad Trites said that the trailer was being outfitted to serve as a West Kelowna gear cache.

“We were in the process of finishing the outfitting of the trailer in preparation for taking it to a secure, fenced location in West Kelowna when we discovered the break-in,” said Trites.

“The gear can be replaced, but it is really disheartening to the 51 COSAR members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public. It’s a slap in the face.”

Security camera footage shows what is believed to be a late model Toyota Tacoma — with silver running boards driving behind the hall — parked near the trailer’s property during the night of the theft, according to COSAR.

“This is not the first time thieves have targeted the search and rescue group and last year the Regional District [of Central Okanagan] (RDCO) asked COSAR to prepare a building needs report regarding their hall on Old Vernon Road,” said COSAR.

The report will be presented to the RDCO board on Sept. 9, COSAR said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan