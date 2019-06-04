A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect a blustery day right across the Okanagan on Tuesday.
Environment Canada is calling for winds gusting to 40 km/hr early this afternoon and into this evening.
For the South Okanagan, temperatures will reach about 25 C near Penticton and 28 C near Osoyoos — overnight expect a low of 11 C.
In the Central Okanagan, clouds will roll in later in the morning with temperatures about 24 C with a low of a 11 C overnight.
The North Okanagan will have similar temperatures to Kelowna with a high of 24 C.
Those in the Shuswap can expect winds gusting to 20 km/hr on Tuesday with a high of 25 C. It will be mainly sunny for the day with a few clouds overnight and a high of 11 C.
Happy Tounge-Out Tuesday: Snap a photo of your dog and tag #Kelownadogs
