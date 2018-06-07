Abandoned campfire sparks fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

A small bush fire was started this morning in Kelowna after a campfire was left unattended.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a bush fire on the east side of Ellison Lake.

The first arriving crews found the fire approximately to be 50 by 50 feet in size.

Crews extinguished the fire and are still on scene mopping up. The fire appears to have started from an abandoned campfire, according to a fire department news release.

One Engine, two bush trucks and a Command vehicle including 11 personnel responded to this fire.

