Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a house fire on Cummins Road Tuesday morning. Vernon Fire Rescue received the call to attend the scene of the blazing abandoned house shortly after 5:30 a.m. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

An abandoned house at the end of Cummins Road in Vernon caught fire early Tuesday morning.

RCMP on scene said there were no people in the building and no injuries reported.

Emergency personnel received the call shortly after 5:30 a.m.

