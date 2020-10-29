Abandoned house fire in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

The structure located in the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road went up in flames on Oct. 28

An abandoned house went up in flames in West Kelowna overnight.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road where a structure was completely engulfed with flames.

The first crew found the fire had advanced past the structure and downed the power lines. Crews then deemed it a defensive fire operation. It was later determined that this was an abandoned house with no one living there at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but is suspicious in nature and has been handed over to the RCMP for further investigation.

