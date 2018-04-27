From left, waxworks of ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Dina Mishev for The Washington Post.

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled “I Still Have Faith in You.”

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen” before splitting up in 1982. The band’s statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was “an extremely joyous experience.”

The band says “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

Just Posted

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Vernon school bus route cuts postponed

Trustees altered plan to postpone the suggested eliminations for the 2018/19 school year

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

Schoolmates welcome home Penticton boy fighting cancer

Big welcome for seven-year-old battling cancer at Holy Cross School

B.C. Horse Angels seek to end practice of horse slaughter

Non-profit organization finds new homes for rescued horses

Most Read