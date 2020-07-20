Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is on life support following an incident that occurred in Nelson on Thursday, July 16. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has identified Const. Allan Young as the officer who is on life support following an incident in Nelson last Thursday (July 13).

Sgt. Judy Bird said Young is a 20-year member of the APD and previously served in Toronto.

He has mainly been a patrol officer in Abbotsford, but spent five years intermittently working in drug investigations, Bird said.

The Nelson Police Department said on Sunday that Young, 55, was off duty on Thursday when he approached a 26-year-old man who was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of Baker Street.

RELATED: Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

An altercation occurred, resulting in Young being taken to hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the specifics of the incident, including what injuries Young suffered.

The 26-year-old man was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Bird said Young has been surrounded by his family – including his daughter and his wife – as well as fellow officers as he remains on life support. He is not expected to survive.

Chief Mike Serr said Young will be missed.

“Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier,” Serr said.

“Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help. Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department.”

Serr thanked first responders, medical staff and civilians who assisted, and continue to assist, Young and his family.

