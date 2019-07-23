Former Accelerate Okanagan CEO Raghwa Gopal. (Contributed)

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

After saying goodbye to former CEO Raghwa Gopal in January, Accelerate Okanagan has announced the search for its new boss.

The company calls itself a tech accelerator, leading the development and growth of a strong entrepreneurial, creative, vibrant and engaged technology community.

Since Gopal left to become the president and CEO at Innovate B.C., Brea Lake has stepped in as interim CEO and implemented a five-year strategy for the company that reimagines the future of OKGNtech and through this work have built a new set of strategic priorities.

“We’ve set some big and audacious goals,” explains Lake. “In the next 5 years, Okanagan Tech will have an economic impact of $5 Billion, be a level 5 Techstars Community Score, and a membership of 5X.”

In addition to approving the new strategic plan, Accelerate Okanagan board members have also compiled a search committee and hired search firm LoveHR to support the nationwide search. The job listing is live today.

