The Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed throughout September at certain sections while erosion mitigation work is being done. (File photo)

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

The Okanagan Rail Trail will be partially closed at times throughout the month of September while erosion repair work is being done.

The Regional District North Okanagan’s portion of the trail will have days with only one-way pedestrian and biking traffic, and no access to certain stretches for up to 10 hours at a time. However, the trail will remain open after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all hours on weekends.

The work won’t begin until after the Labour Day long weekend, but the site will be mobilized on Sept. 3.

Special events such as the Okanagan Rail Ride (slated for the same month) will not be affected, according to the District. The work is to be finished by Sept. 30, meaning it also won’t affect the Kokanee salmon runs.

Read More: Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The District said they typically prefer to give more advance notice of closures like this, but they received the final permits for the work on Wednesday and were given the month of September to finish the job.

The District has been pursuing the permits for the last few years, with past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake causing “serious damage” to the Rail Trail.

“Every wave that touches the side of the path takes sand and materials with it, and over time, the pathway becomes narrower,” said District Communications Officer Ashley Gregerson in a Thursday release.

“With less room for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, safety issues mount and the risk for potential injury rise.”

A more detailed construction schedule is expected to be released sometime around Aug. 30. Updates will be posted at www.rdno.ca/ORTwork.

More erosion mitigation will be done on narrow sections this winter, when fewer people will be on the trail. The work on those sections is outlined in the RDNO’s 2020 capital budget.

Read More: UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior
Next story
Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Just Posted

Vernon mom rescues sleeping baby from burning home

UPDATE: Investigation still underway into cause of blaze

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Rain for much of the day in most areas clearing in the evening

Water availability concerns stall Vernon subdivison application

Feasibility study to be conducted to see if BX-area properties can utilize community water system

Vernon Rec Centre pool set for shutdown

Annual three-week maintenance closure runs Aug. 26 to Sept. 16

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Vernon

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

Most Read