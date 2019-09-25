Accident between truck and BC Transit bus in Vernon

An accident between a truck and a BC Transit bus occurred at the intersection of 29th Street and 45th Avenue in Vernon.
Police and ambulance services responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One person was tended to by the ambulance after suffering a bump on the head.
The truck – a brown pickup with a white canopy – suffered damage to its front bumper. A third car may have also been damaged.
No word from BC Transit has yet been released.
