The accident happened near the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and 42nd Street

A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and 42nd Street is slowing traffic down this afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. between a Dodge mini van and a Mazda protege.

Traffic is currently reduced to one lane and there are two fire trucks and a police cruiser on scene.

There are no reporters of any injuries.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.