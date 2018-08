An accident has closed down a main artery in Vernon.

Traffic is being re-routed around Highway 97, locally 32nd Street, near 42nd Avenue.

A two-vehicle accident in front of Denny’s is causing the traffic disruption.

Emergency crews are on scene and one person is being examined by paramedics.

