UPDATE: Highway 97 open north of Vernon after crash

Accident was about 20 kilometres north of Vernon near Tonasket Road

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Highway 97 is now open 20 kilometres north of Vernon following an accident earlier this afternoon.

—-

Original

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 20 kilometres north of Vernon due to an accident.

The accident is north of Tonasket Road.

No other details are available and DriveBC is reporting no detours are available.


