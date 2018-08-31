Highway 97A in Spallumcheen reopens after accident

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m.

Highway 97A in Spallumcheen has reopened to traffic in both directions following an accident on Friday afternoon. The road was closed for about two hours.

The highway accident happened near Brown International Services, between Mountain View Road and Back Enderby Road. Traffic is being re-routed, according to DriveBC Twitter feed, around Back Enderby Road.

The accident was reported at 1:08 p.m., according to fire dispatch and Emergency services personnel quickly responded.

A witness said three vehicles – a car, pickup and flatbed truck – are involved and at least one person is being transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97A Vehicle incident 4km north of #ArmstrongBC. Detour via Enderby back road. Estimated time of opening 3:30 PM Next update 3:30 PM. #VernonBC #EnderbyBChttps://t.co/Bjlxdr821r — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 31, 2018

