An accident closed the Bruhn Bridge overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 20. (File Photo)

Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

The Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous was damaged after a semi truck collided with the bridge’s guard rails shortly after midnight on Nov. 20. Sicamous RCMP officers determined the driver of an eastbound semi lost control on the bridge and collided with guard rails on both sides before coming to a stop on the eastern bridge approach.

According to the RCMP the bridge suffered heavy damage to its guard rails which caused the highway to be closed for several hours during the night. The surface of the bridge was icy at the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck was issued a ticket for speeding relative to road conditions.

Drive BC reported that traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Bruhn Bridge and Gill Ave in Sicamous has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident.

Related:$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Witnesses on scene said traffic was moving through the area with little delay by 7:30 a.m.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted
Next story
Your morning news in 90: Nov. 20, 2018

Just Posted

Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

According to B.C. Hydro, 2915 people lost power in the area following a vehicle accident.

Vernon’s 25th Annual Light Up Saturday

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday, tentative opening now Saturday

Today marks the first National Children’s Day across Canada

Vernon celebrates the day with crafts, mini-golf, decorating cookies, story-time, and drumming at The Greater Vernon Recreational Centre Nov. 20.

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

All Saints church fundraising continues for repairs

Christmas Tea and Bazaar Dec. 1 will assist with repair costs

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Most Read