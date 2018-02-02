Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

UPDATED: 10:45 A.M. FRIDAY:
Highway 97 remains closed in both directions; traffic is being detoured around…
ORIGINAL STORY
RCMP have advised motorists that there has been an accident on Highway 97 south of Vernon near the Kekuli Bay turnoff.
A semi has jackknifed across the highway, smashing in to a guard rail.
Motorists are being advised to use Commonage Road.
#BCHwy97 – CLOSED in #Vernon at Vista Rd due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Details to come.
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) February 2, 2018
More to come…
