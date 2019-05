Two-vehicle incident at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Emergency crews were on-scene late Tuesday afternoon for a two-vehicle accident on 27th Street at Anderson Way. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Traffic was slowed at a busy Vernon intersection Tuesday after a two-vehicle incident.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. at Anderson Way and 27th Street and involved a truck and a car, with the truck striking a pole.

No word on any injuries but police and Vernon bylaw cleared the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. as clean-up was conducted.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

