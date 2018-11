SUV and semi truck involved in crash at Highway 97 and Stickle Road

An accident on Highway 97 and Stickle Road Friday afternoon involving an SUV and a semi. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Motorists are advised of an accident on Highway 97 just north of Vernon.

An SUV and semi truck are involved in the crash, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Stickle Road.

Minor traffic delays are reported as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

