Two accidents past Cherryville

Highway 6 reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

A logging truck flipped on its side past Cherryville is impacting traffic.

Highway 6, approximately 20 kilometres east of Cherryville is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Brenda Knutsvik drove past the accident and says it didn’t look good.

“He was lucky he didn’t go over the edge. He hit a bunch of cement barricades knocking them over onto their sides and almost over the bank.”

The Lumby resident reports seeing the driver on Keefer Lake Road and said he was speeding and almost hit them.

“Honestly not surprised he crashed.”

Not far from the truck accident, a motorcycle also crashed on Highway 6 Friday afternoon.

“Today wasn’t a great day to be out for a drive,” said Knutsvik.

