AT SCHOOL Wiltse Elementary School students, Mia Gillette, Calleigh Todd, Taylor Gillette and Cole Ingraham on the school playground which the parent advisory council plans to expand. The Fraser Institute’s latest rankings places the school 482nd out of 955 elementary schools in B.C., tied with Trout Creek Elementary School in Summerland. Mark Brett/Black Press

Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Superintendent takes issue with methods used to determine Fraser Institute elementary school results

The Fraser Institute has released its latest rankings of elementary schools around the province, but Wendy Hyer, superintendent for the Okanagan Skaha School District, believes the ratings do not tell the whole story.

“We work really hard to encourage folks not to give the Fraser Institute report too much credibility,” she said.

The report, prepared by Peter Cowley and Angela MacLeod of the Fraser Institute, are based on the province’s Foundation Skills Assement scores in reading, writing and numeracy in Grade 4 and Grade 7.

The results, released on March 14, give ratings for 955 elementary schools around the province.

In the Okanagan Skaha School District, Uplands Elementary School had the highest ranking, placing 261st provincewide.

Trout Creek Elementary School in Summerland was ranked 353rd. Wiltse Elementary School and Giant’s Head Elementary School were tied at 482nd. West Bench Elementary School was in 541st place, Kaleden Elementary was in 567th place, Columbia Elementary School was in 496th place, Parkway Elementary School was in 655th place, Queen’s Park Elementary School was in 726th place and Carmi Elementary School was in 862nd place.

RELATED: Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

RELATED: Private schools continue to top Fraser Institute rankings

Holy Cross School, a Catholic school in Penticton, but not under the school district’s umbrella, was ranked 59th provincewide.

Two small private schools, Summerland Montessori School and Summerland Unisus School, were not included in the rankings.

In the introduction to the report, Cowley and MacLeod state that the information helps parents choose the best school for their children and encourages schools to improve.

“Schools that perform well or show consistent improvement are applauded. Poorly performing schools generate concern, as do those whose performance is deteriorating,” the report states. “This inevitable attention provides one more incentive for all those connected with a school to focus on student results.”

RELATED: 16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

But Hyer said the school rankings are based on a narrow set of criteria and do not tell a school’s complete story.

“The rankings are based on a very small, focussed assessment,” she said. “There’s a lot more going on in schools. It’s not just about test scores.”

She added that in a small school, one or two students who perform poorly on tests or who were not present to write the tests could affect the test scores.

Hyer said the Okanagan Skaha School District has a graduation rate of 91 per cent, which is above the provincial average.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum
Next story
Kelowna restaurant closes, says implemented wage increases too high

Just Posted

Crime prevention funds aimed at Okanagan Indian Band

Government of Canada announces $1.17 million for local programs

Vernon Vipers to tangle with Trail

Round 2 of B.C. Hockey League playoffs starts Friday in Vernon

New contact lens innovation soft-launched in Vernon

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product.

Vernon hosts B.C.’s best Tier 2 Midget Division hockey clubs

Provincial championships, featuring eight teams including Vernon Vipers, start Sunday at KTPN.

Vernon Winter Carnival, city reach lease deal on office

Carnival staying put in city-owned building after signing five-year lease deal

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Shuswap resident caught by conservation officers with dead animal

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

“Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team.”

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

Summerland campground application forwarded without council support

Proposal calls for 10-unit RV campground on land within Agricultural Land Reserve

Kelowna restaurant closes, says implemented wage increases too high

Il Tavolino Italian Bistro closed saying that the price of doing business too high

Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Superintendent takes issue with methods used to determine Fraser Institute elementary school results

RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP execute search warrant in connection to ongoing investigation

Most Read