Accused in Kelowna murder heads to court

Chad Alphonse is accused of killing Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, back in 2016

The man accused of stabbing a Kelowna man to death back in 2016, appeared in Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

Chad Alphonse was arrested in March 2016 after reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Gertsmar Road.

At the time Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey told the media, police discovered an unresponsive man at a home, who had lost a significant amount of blood.

The victim, Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old Alphonse appeared early Wednesday morning for a pre-trial conference. Alphonse was known to police and had previously been charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, stemming from an incident in 2013.

Alphonse will return to Supreme Court on Feb. 5 for a voir dire.

Look for the hope in her eyes
North Korea meeting in Vancouver kicks off with clear message: Give up your nuclear weapons

