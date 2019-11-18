In April, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit revealed that the investigation into the June 26, 2016 death of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, resulted in the arrest of her husband, Bert, 63. (File)

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Three years after the death of a Lake Country woman, the murder trial for the husband is finally on its way to trial after an arraignment hearing on Monday morning.

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April of 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June of 2016.

Crown counsel has estimated a five-week preliminary hearing, for which the date is yet to be set.

A Tuesday hearing was set to fix a date for a pre-trial conference between his defence counsel and Crown counsel.

Westervelt was taken into police custody in an April 6, 2019 arrest for the second-degree murder of his wife Arlene Westervelt, 56.

He was granted bail soon after, on April 16.

At the time of Arlene’s death RCMP said called the incident a tragic accident. She and Bert had been canoeing on the afternoon of June 26, 2016, when their canoe capsized. Police said (Bert) was rescued by a passing boater, but Arlene could not be found.

Despite an extensive search of Okanagan Lake by local fire and rescue personnel that evening, Arlene’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day.

She was found in 35 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore, by trained divers with the RCMP underwater recovery team.

READ MORE: Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

READ MORE: Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault
Next story
Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Just Posted

Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Vernon’s 2020 Tattoo planning begins

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest indoor event, will run July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place

Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Young couple was reported missing last week

Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

The Light Keeper fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and more

Groups benefit from Vernon pee wee hockey tourney

Coca Cola Classic directors donate $1,000 each to Greater Vernon KidSport and Cops For Kids

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown… Continue reading

Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Most Read