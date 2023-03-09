Steven Marlo Gallagher is currently awaiting sentencing for one of three cases against him that are working their way through the courts. (RCMP)

Steven Marlo Gallagher is currently awaiting sentencing for one of three cases against him that are working their way through the courts. (RCMP)

Accused Osoyoos Canada Day shooter awaits sentencing on 1 of 3 cases against him

Steven Marlo Gallagher was due to be sentenced for a 2021 incident involving a firearm

The Oliver man charged in connection to a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate on other charges he is convicted of while his Gladue report is being prepared.

Steven Marlo Gallagher was due to be sentenced on March 9 in Penticton Provincial Court for charges of possession of a firearm while prohibited, careless use or storage of a firearm, occupying a vehicle with a firearm present and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm stemming from an incident on April 4, 2021.

The sentencing was put over for at least two weeks in order for materials to be gathered for his Gladue report, which is used by judges when it comes to sentencing by collecting information on the unique circumstances of Indigenous individuals.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Osoyoos shooting turns himself in

Separately, Gallagher is facing two other criminal cases that are working their way through Penticton courts.

Gallagher was charged in an arson of an Oliver pharmacy in 2021, along with charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and aggravated assault from a Canada Day shooting at White Sands in Osoyoos last year.

The Oliver arson case is set to go to trial on May 1, and Gallagher is due to appear back in court over the Canada Day shooting on March 15.

In 2022, Gallagher was also charged with an assault at Big White, though charges were stayed later that year.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna childcare centre the only of its kind in B.C.
Next story
RCMP investigating furniture fire in Vernon park

Just Posted

Environment and Climate Change Canada special air quality statement for the North Okanagan
Dust stirs up severe weather alert in Vernon

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3. (Brendan Shykora/Morning Star)
UPDATE: Nearly $20 million Vernon-Monashee funds voted against

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP investigating furniture fire in Vernon park

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (right) and Team Canada went 1-1 Wednesday, March 8, at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond. Canada has qualified for the playoff round. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone)
Spallumcheen’s Forrest, Team Canada qualify for playoffs

Pop-up banner image