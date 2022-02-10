RCMP investigate a bomb that went off near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary in March. (Facebook)

Accused Penticton bomber pleads guilty

The 49-year-old plead guilty to possessing or making explosives and mischief

The Penticton man accused of setting off bombs over several weeks in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Blair Robert Balch, 49, appeared in Penticton’s Law Courts of Feb. 10 to plead guilty to the charges of making or possessing explosives and one count of mischief.

The mischief charge was for damage to property of the City of Penticton and School District 67 between March 6 and 11.

Balch’s lawyer requested a pre-sentence report that would include a psychological component.

The next scheduled appearance is for April 6, to ensure that the reports have been completed and distributed prior to sentencing.

The explosions occurred in various areas across the city, including King’s Park and the park at Carmi Elementary school. The explosions occurred from late in the evening into the early morning hours.

Balch was released following his arrest. At the time RCMP he had had no intentions of harming anyone.

