Michael David Trosky in a wanted photo distributed by police in the spring. (Photo submitted)

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby to Sicamous

A man charged with a string of offences in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous, ranging from robbery to assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, has entered pleas to a number of charges – both guilty and not guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael David Trosky, who the courts list as having seven aliases, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to theft under $5,000 in connection with a theft at Shuswap Pawn in Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2018. A date for his sentencing hasn’t been set yet.

Trosky pleaded not guilty to four counts from a day later, Oct. 11, 2018, in Salmon Arm. They are: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for a police officer; failing to comply with a bail condition to not occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle; and driving while prohibited.

Read more: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Read more: Police seek Okanagan-Shuswap armed robbery suspect

Read more: About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, police say

He also pleaded not guilty on Aug. 13 to 10 counts stemming from a Dec. 17, 2018 incident in Salmon Arm in which a delivery driver was pepper sprayed and robbed near McGuire Lake, followed by a police chase beginning in Enderby. During the North Okanagan chase, a white Ford pick-up truck allegedly rammed three civilian vehicles and four police vehicles.

The charges from December Trosky has pleaded not guilty to include robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failing to stop at an accident, two counts of failing to stop a vehicle and offer assistance, breach of conditions and driving while prohibited.

The next group of offences are alleged to have taken place on Jan. 12 of this year in Sicamous. Trosky has pleaded not guilty to flight from police and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police unsuccessfully raided a house on Kappel Street in Sicamous in February, reporting that Trosky was the target.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park
Next story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Service is up and running for Lumby Telus customers

Some Lumby customers were without service after a cell site malfunctioned on Monday

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Vernon businessman seeks help in identifying truck in hit in run

Two businesses were struck by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon

HomeSense welcomes first Vernon customers

HomeSense can now be found across from Value Village in the north end shopping centre

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby to Sicamous

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Most Read