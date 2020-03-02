Tejwant Danjou is accused of second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

A Surrey man accused of murdering his partner in West Kelowna in 2018 was confused and tired as officers told him what he was being arrested for, the court heard Monday (March 2).

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges related to the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in a Best Western hotel room.

Const. Bradly Hartridge took the stand for the second time in as many trial days as defence lawyer Donna Turko grilled him about a submission he gave in pre-trial. Hartridge claimed Danjou said ‘I don’t understand’ in a tired voice while Mounties told him he was being arrested for homicide and read him his charter rights.

Turko was inquisitive into whether this meant Danjou did not understand as officers read him his rights.

Hartridge dismissed the defence’s belief Danjou’s statement was in reference to the reading of his rights, saying he didn’t understand what a homicide was.

“I heard Mr. Danjou say, ‘What is homicide?’” he testified.

On July 22, 2018, West Kelowna officers arrived to the blood-spattered hotel room to find Gauravarapu lying on the floor, face swollen and dying.

On Friday, Hartridge testified he arrived to a hotel room, where he found officers already performing first aid on Gauravarapu.

He said he saw her lying on the ground with an extremely swollen face and covered in blood. A broken wine bottle laid close by.

Following a search, with the assistance of the RCMP dog service, Danjou was located in a dumpster near the crime scene.

He was subsequently pulled from the dumpster and arrested.

At the start of the trial Danjou issued an impromptu guilty plea to the second-degree murder of Gauravarapu then Danjou surprisingly applied to retract his plea the following day on Feb. 26. An appeal was granted to Danjou and trial began in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna on Friday (Feb. 28).

The trial continues.

READ MORE: Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

READ MORE: Surrey man charged with murder in West Kelowna tries to change guilty plea


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey
Next story
Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Just Posted

Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial is expected to take up to eight weeks

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of respondents in survey voiced their support for new school

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Most Read