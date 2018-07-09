In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from their families are detained. (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

The American Civil Liberties Union said it appears the Trump administration will miss a court-ordered deadline to reunite young children who were separated at the border with their parents in more than half of the cases.

The ACLU said late Sunday the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 years old and that “appears likely that less than half will be reunited” by Tuesday’s deadline.

The Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw for more time last week but the judge on Friday did not grant a blanket extension, saying only that he would consider certain exceptions. He told the two sides to discuss possible exceptions and report to him Monday. The Justice Department was working through the weekend on a path toward unification and was preparing a progress report for the court.

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect. While parents were criminally prosecuted, children were placed in custody of the Health and Human Services Department.

Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

On June 26, Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their families and July 26 for older children. Sabraw, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote that the “situation has reached a crisis level” and that the “chaotic circumstances” were of the government’s own making.

READ MORE: New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday there were “under 3,000” children separated from their parents. Previously, he said 2,047.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the Trump administration looks like it will fail to reunite even half the children under 5 with their parent,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt. “These kids have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain.”

The ACLU sued in March on behalf of a Congolese woman who was separated from her daughter for five months after seeking asylum at a San Diego border crossing and a Brazilian asylum-seeker who was separated from her son after an arrest for illegal entry in August near the Texas-New Mexico border.

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap
Next story
Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

Just Posted

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

Letterkenny comedy tour comes to Kelowna

Stars of CraveTV original series to perform at Prospera Place on Dec. 17

Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap

Mercury likely to pass 30 C mark across Okanagan region

Reel Reviews: Soldiers fighting crime with crime

We say, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado sets up the characters for further sequels.”

Crash near Lumby claims life

Emergency personnel responded to the fatal accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road Saturday night

What it felt like to fly

Morning Star reporter leaps out of plane at the Great Canadian Freefall Festival in Vernon.

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Brothers Osborne set Okanagan concert date

Brothers Osborne will stop in Penticton and Abbotsford as part of their Canada-wide tour

Accident forces Coquihalla lane closure

DriveBC reports incident about 30 kilometres north of Merritt Sunday afternoon

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Most Read