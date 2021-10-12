The province annouces $165,000 to build an accessible playground at Ellison Elementary in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Additional Vernon, Lake Country school COVID-19 exposures listed

8 in Vernon, 3 in Lake Country

Eight Vernon schools are reporting potential COVID-19 exposures.

Kalamalka Secondary is the latest school listed on Interior Health’s tracker, following an Oct. 1 exposure. W.L. Seaton Secondary also has a reported Sept. 29 exposure.

Meanwhile there are four district elementary schools with exposures: Cherryville (Sept. 27-29), Lumby’s J.W. Inglis (Sept. 27, 29 and Oct. 1), Harwood (Sept. 28,29) and Ellison (Sept. 28, 29).

Lake Country currently has three schools listed with exposures according to Interior Health. The most recent exposure on Oct. 4 and 5 took place at George Elliott Secondary, prior to that an exposure was reported at Oyama Traditional School on Oct. 1 and potential exposures at H.S. Grenda Middle School Sept. 27-30 and Oct. 1.

Meanwhile COVID-19 vaccine registration has opened for children aged 5-11. Parents can register their kids through the Get Vaccinated portal, although it is unclear when the shot for children will be approved.

