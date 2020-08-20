Administrator’s appointment extended at Summerland Seniors Village

A temporary administer, appointed by Interior Health to oversee the day-to-day operations at Summerland Seniors Village, will remain in the role until Jan. 15, 2021.

The Interior Health board reached the decision based on recommendation from medical health officer, Dr. Sue Pollock.

“However, the reports also make clear that the administrator and her team have more work to do to meet our commitment of providing the best possible care to these residents.”

The recommendation to extend the appointment was based on detailed reports from interim site administrator Vanda Urban and Interior Health’s Licensing program.

Urban was appointed in February, after ongoing concerns about Summerland Seniors Village. These included concerns about leadership, care planning, staff education and training and reporting at the private care facility in Summerland.

The facility is privately owned and is operate by West Coast Seniors Housing Management, which manages the Retirement Concepts group of companies.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management operates two other long-term care facilities in Interior Health – one in Kamloops and one in Williams Lake. Interior Health does not have similar quality or licensing concerns with these sites.

The administrator is responsible for the operation and management of the care home and supports critical functions including care planning and delivery, site management, staff recruitment, orientation and education, developing and implementing policies and procedures and overall compliance with legislated standards of care.

Urban will remain as the site’s administrator reporting to the Interior Health board of directors.

The board will review the status of the appointment before Jan. 15, 2021.

Urban was appointed as administrator at Summerland Seniors Village on Feb. 24 for a period of at least six months, ending Aug. 24. Her appointment was based on a recommendation from the Interior Health Medical Health Officer and followed investigation and reporting by the licensing program.

The facility in Summerland has 112 long-term care beds. Interior Health funds 75 of the beds.

