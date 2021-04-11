People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

Adults living and working in Whistler, B.C. will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccination earlier than other parts of the province, as the region grapples with a surge of cases.

Eligible residents will be required to provide proof of their permanent residency or employment in Whistler. A B.C. driver’s licence, a valid credit card statement with their Whistler address, or a recent paystub to confirm their employment in the area will be required.

Those eligible for the vaccine will be able to start receiving doses starting Monday.

The health authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision to start widespread vaccination in the community.

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community.

From the start of the new year to April 5, there have been 1,505 COVID-19 cases in Whistler, with the majority occurring in people aged 20 to 39.

The health authority adds that the Howe Sound health area has the highest rate of COVID-19 of any local health area in the province, with the majority of these cases residing in the Whistler community.

Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton said the move will protect more than the residents of his town.

“This protects Whistlerites but I believe it will protect the province as well,” Crompton said in an interview. “The community vaccination means that when people come from Vancouver in to this community and go home, they’ll be more protected than they would’ve been otherwise.”

The town is largely made-up of hospitality workers and small business owners, which have seen their livelihoods devastated by the pandemic, he added.

“Whistler does not have an economy in the middle of COVID-19. That’s never been clearer than when the mountain closed and the vast majority of our community was out of work,” said Crompton.

The program also comes as the town deals with a large number of COVID-19 variant cases.

B.C. has recorded 974 cases of the variant that originated in Brazil, the highest in Canada.

Of those cases, there are at least 197 of the variant cases in the community.

The ski resort was shut down at the end of March with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry blaming the rising number of COVID-19 cases for the decision.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusWhistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada nearing peak of next wave of COVID-19, Tam says as Ontario sets case record
Next story
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

Just Posted

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Second COVID case confirmed at Vernon elementary school

Exposure at BX Elementary happened April 6 and 7

Highway 97 being converted to four lanes in April 1990. This photo taken in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #14025)
HISTORY: How the old Highway 97 in Lake Country got new name

Pelmewash Parkway recognizes the First Nations history in Lake Country

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinski (right) sticks close to Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime win in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

Paddlewheel Park off Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon council looks to address parking shortage at Paddlewheel Park

City staff are looking into short, medium and long-term overflow parking options

(GVMA)
WATCH: A Royal procession through Vernon, 1959

Prince Philip, who died April 9 at 99, visited Vernon on a tour of Canada in 1959

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Flight with COVID
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Most Read