Affordable housing moves to Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band

The City of Vernon broke ground on some new affordable housing to be built on Pleasant Valley Road in August. The city, along with the Okanagan Indian Band, will receive more units courtesy of the province. (Morning Star - file photo)

Twenty-nine new affordable rental homes are on the way to Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band’s Reserve No. 1 through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

The more than 600 homes for people with low- to-moderate incomes was announced by the province in a Dec. 2 statement.

“These projects will mean new, affordable homes for a wide range of people — from seniors on fixed incomes to growing families and people with disabilities,” said David Eby, minister responsible for housing. “There’s a lot more to do, and I look forward to working with the non-profit housing sector and all our partners to continue delivering the homes people need.”

The 16 projects selected, which will provide a total of 634 new homes, include:

Vernon, 6309-6321-6335 Okanagan Landing Rd.: 13 homes for seniors, people with disabilities and families, in partnership with Vernon and District Community Land Trust

Vernon, Reserve #1: 16 homes for Indigenous Elders, couples and families, in partnership with Okanagan Indian Band.

The Community Housing Fund, which is part of the province’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan, supports mixed-income buildings. It is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 mixed-income rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals. These projects have:

50 per cent of units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000;

30 per cent of units for households with annual incomes up to approximately $74,000; and

20 per cent of units for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

The request for proposals for the current intake of the Community Housing Fund, which launched in May 2020, is open until mid-January 2021.

Approximately 3,000 new affordable homes are expected to be funded this intake — the second since 2017. The first seven projects funded through this intake were announced in September 2020.

