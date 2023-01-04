Affordable residential units to be built downtown Golden

This project will be between the town of Golden and Golden CED

After receiving overwhelming support at a council meeting held in December, the Town of Golden and the Golden Community Economic Development have entered into a partnership that will allow Golden Community Economic Development to purchase property downtown that will be used for a mixed-use and affordable residential development.

The building will be located at 525 and 527 9th Ave. N., and will consist of commercial units on the lower floors with residential units above it. Overall, there will be approximately 30 housing units and depending on the composition of future tenants, 40 to 50 people are expected to be housed there.

Mayor Ron Oszust said the project has been a long time coming.

“We know there is a need for affordable housing, and we’ve been waiting a long time for someone to approach council to own and operate a project of this nature. By adding more affordable housing units to our community, we are helping ensure that residents have more access to housing so that they can continue to live, work and play in Golden.”

As for the piece of land that will be used to construct the new building, the town initially bought it in the summer of 2021 for $450,000 and then offered it to CED at a reduced price of $280,000 that will be funded through the provincial and federal government as well as other sources.

“The location is fantastic for people seeking walk-ability to shops and services and accessibility for anyone with mobility challenges,” said Golden CED’s executive director Jill Dewtie.

This is the second project between the CED and the town, with the first taking place in 2020 to increase the number of houses to fill Golden’s need for more homes.

