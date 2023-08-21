After 13 years, Joey’s Vernon set to close its doors

Owners Stephan and Colleen are looking forward to taking a long needed vacation

After 13 years of ownership, and thousands of fish and chip combos served, Joey’s Seafood Restaurants Vernon is closing its doors.

“There’s been great support, there’s been COVID, there’s been inflation, there’s been everything,” said Stephan, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Colleen. “We have the fall coming and that’s when things dry up after tourist season and I just don’t think that we would have been able to make it through another year.”

Joey’s Seafood Restaurant, formerly Joey’s Only, is a franchise, which will now be down to two locations across B.C.

Stephan said the rising costs within all aspects of his business was a crucial component in the decision to close doors.

“Inflation, cost of goods, higher minimum wage, TPP and EI all are higher, as is our suppliers gas tax and shipping tax, it’s been really difficult,” said Stephan. “When you are a small business, it’s really hard to balance because your consumers are only supposed to pay so much for food? As they should because in today’s world, things are super expensive.”

The final day of the store will be Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As for what’s next, the couple plans on taking a vacation, after all the tear downs and paperwork is sorted.

“We are going to take a couple weeks off, which we dearly need. After that, who knows, as I am only 64, a working machine and its way too early for me to retire so that’s just not one of my options.”

“We’ve told our regulars a week ago about the closure and we have made a lot of friends, so it is definitely bittersweet.

