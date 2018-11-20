After fire, Spallumcheen ranch hopes to rebuild

Early Sunday, Nov. 11 Loesje Jacob woke up to an eerie sight: fire.

Around 4:30 a.m. Spallumcheen’s Eagle’s Eye Ranch went up in flames, burning three buildings and a cooking trailer to the ground.

This isn’t the first time Jacob has experienced loss on the ranch. This fire came almost a full year after unexpectedly losing her partner Andre, who had helped her expand her ranch and her business.

“Everything to do with my international business and everything Andre built is gone,” said Jacob. “We lost over 10 years of work in one night.”

She likens the experience to the feeling of spending all day cooking only to have it eaten in 15 minutes — almost as though it had never existed.

Related: Lumby fire truck restoration project honours first responders

Related: Vernon waste pile fire labelled suspicious

Nine people, including international visitors, were at the ranch when the fire began but luckily, none were harmed in the fire and all animals got out of harm’s way.

“It was pretty incredible because everyone worked together. No one panicked and we all made sure everyone was safe and moved vehicles out of the way. Then all we could do was stand there and watch after the fire department showed up.”

The Armstrong Volunteer Fire Department arrived within 20 minutes and were able to contain the fires and prevent them from spreading to the other two structures on the property.

“My former husband and my next partner were both former volunteer firefighters and I feel its important to give the volunteers full credit,” Jacob said. “It was pretty amazing because it’s all volunteers who live in the area and they got here pretty fast. I want them to know that all their practice is appreciated and really paid off when it needed to. Some even drove up in their own cars fully dressed because they didn’t get to the fire hall in time to get on the truck,” she said.

“So a huge shout out to the fire department and if they think they lost the three, they really saved the other two. I’m really grateful because if they hadn’t gotten here so quickly, my house, as well as our back house, wouldn’t be here.”

Jacob said the fire inspector and the electrical inspector deemed the cause an “indeterminable, no foul play.”

While the family waits to hear from the insurance company, they are hoping to start rebuilding, and a gofundme has been launched.

“I was reluctant for my daughter Emily and her partner Fraser to do the gofundme at first because when you’re out there in the world helping others, you have to remember that it’s OK for them to help you back and it’s not always easy to do that.”

Jacob runs a successful business called Linking Awareness Adventures Inc. with a focus of “consciousness-based energy medicine” and works with nature and animals with the belief that everything is interconnected and has a consciousness that can communicate non-verbally through our subtle senses.

“For me, it’s about sending out a message that people can transcend adversity and usually more amazing things come out of it so we teach that all over the world.”

She and her personal assistant Boo Versteegh travel around the world working with animals, veterinarians and youth, spreading their message and aiding in relief efforts.

“Because we travel internationally, we see disasters that happen all over the world and that’s why we have the attitude we have and I just want people to see and know that it is possible to rise from the ashes like a Phoenix. You can rebuild and not lose hope.”

Watch their video about their work (as seen on Jacob’s website) below:

Though Jacob said that 99 per cent of her work is done internationally, Eagle’s Eye Ranch is her home and where she goes to “reboot”. It’s also a location where several individuals she works with internationally often visit to connect with nature. Though she maintains a positive outlook, she is hoping to rebuild as soon as possible.

For those who wish to contribute to the rebuilding of the ranch, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/rebuilding-eagles-eye-ranch

Related: Four firefighters celebrated on social media

Related: Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Related: Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

