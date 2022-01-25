Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

After school vans shot at with BB guns outside Kelowna YMCA

The incident happened on Hartman Road sometime on Jan. 15

Two vans used for after-school transportation and programs were recently targeted by vandals outside the YMCA on Hartman Road.

The two white Ford Transit 350 Sunshine Coach vans had most of the windows shot out with a BB gun, on Jan. 15. According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, 10 windows were broken.

“This was the second occurrence in two weeks, causing the vans to be taken off the road for maintenance instead of being used by the facility for children’s after-school transportation and programs,” stated crime stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating.

