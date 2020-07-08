While tourism numbers in the summer of 2020 are lower than in previous years, visitors are still spending time at Peach Orchard Beach and other amenities in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed travel this spring, but tourists are now making their way to Summerland.

David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s tourist season started slowly for those in the hospitality and tourism industry, but tourist traffic has now picked up.

He said the number of visitors in the community now is around the same as in previous years.

READ ALSO: Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

READ ALSO: Thompson Okanagan safe destination: World Travel & Tourism Council

“We’re seeing a steady increase,” he said.

The province is now in Phase Three of its reopening plan.

This year, he said, 95 per cent of the visitors to Summerland are from other communities in British Columbia.

Visitors have been arriving from all over the province, including many from other parts of the Okanagan Valley.

The rest of this year’s visitors are primarily from Alberta, Hull said.

At the Visitor Centre, staff have been answering questions from Alberta residents interested in vacationing in the area.

Hull urges those considering a trip to British Columbia to be respectful, especially at the beaches and other public spaces.

Although the tourist season is beginning to pick up, Hull expects the impact on tourism operators to be noticeable until at least 2021.

“For people reliant on the tourism industry, it’s going to be a tough year,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport
Next story
3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Just Posted

Campfires pop up at North Okanagan alternative summer camp

MacKenzie Camp near Mabel Lake in Enderby still trying fun things for summer despite COVID-19

Ex-Vernon Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Innovation Centre prepares to open doors to Vernon co-workers

Former restaurant re-imagined to host ideas from Vernon’s ‘hidden’ home-based workforce

Missing Lake Country man found safe

The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Most Read