Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Agassiz RCMP investigators are looking for information about a report of weapons and threats a Chehalis Lake campsite that occurred on Sunday (May 23).

According to a June 1 release from the RCMP, individuals camping in the area reportedly shot a pellet gun in the direction of a nearby campsite and produced a machete, allegedly assaulting a female and demanding the family leave the area. Police say the family fled in fear and reported the incident to the police.

“These criminal acts are not tolerated and the Agassiz RCMP continue their investigation into these matters in order to hold the people involved responsible,” said Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent. Agassiz RCMP have stepped up patrols to these areas and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during the next few months so that everyone has the opportunity to safely enjoy their camping experience.

There are two suspects. The first suspect is described by police as a Caucasian male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately six feet tall with a black beard and medium-length black hair. Police describe the second suspect as a Caucasian man in his 40s weighing approximately 250 to 300 pounds, bald and wearing a black goatee.

This marks the second incident of violence and threats in the area on the long Victoria Day weekend. The first was a May 21 incident in which two men threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of another camper at a campsite north of Harrison Hot Springs.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.

