‘Aggressive’ coyote spotted near North Okanagan cross-country ski trails

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre encourages skiers to ski in pairs and call if they spot coyote

In theory, he or she would be classified as a North Okanagan resident. But he or she is not using cross-country skis, instead, it’s moving along on its own four legs, checking out the skiers.

Management at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has warned users of an aggressive coyote near the trails.

“There is an aggressive coyote wandering throughout the area today and has approached a number of skiers,” said the centre on its website.

“Please travel in pairs and use extra caution if you see it. Notify staff immediately as to its whereabouts (250-558-3036) so we can relay that information to the conservation officer and BC Parks who will be on-site tomorrow morning (Tuesday, Nov. 24) to deal with the issue.”

Cross-country skiing for the 2020-21 season is underway at Sovereign Lake but recent protocol implemented by the provincial health officer has the centre focusing only on local skiers for the time being.

“While we do not want to turn people away we need to stay focussed and have a clear message for day users at our facility,” said Troy Hudson, Sovereign Lake general manager.

“We are restricting club access to residents of the North Okanagan at this time, following the newest guidelines from Dr. Bonnie Henry starting to stay in your communities and to stay home and limit unnecessary travel.”

The communities which are exempt from this restriction are:

Lumby

Coldstream

Silver Star residents

Vernon

Enderby

Spallumcheen

Armstrong

To view the latest travel restrictions please check out the BC Governments Health Advisory page HERE. This restriction is in effect until Dec. 7 and Sovereign Lake requests that all members and day visitors outside of the above areas follow the provincial guidelines.

If you are unable to come to Sovereign this winter the centre is honouring refunds. If you are purchasing day tickets please be cognizant of these new rulings and book accordingly as the centre does not refund day tickets.

