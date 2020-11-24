An aggressive coyote has been spotted near the trails at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and approaching cross-country skiers. (Katherine Peters photo)

An aggressive coyote has been spotted near the trails at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and approaching cross-country skiers. (Katherine Peters photo)

‘Aggressive’ coyote spotted near North Okanagan cross-country ski trails

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre encourages skiers to ski in pairs and call if they spot coyote

In theory, he or she would be classified as a North Okanagan resident. But he or she is not using cross-country skis, instead, it’s moving along on its own four legs, checking out the skiers.

Management at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has warned users of an aggressive coyote near the trails.

“There is an aggressive coyote wandering throughout the area today and has approached a number of skiers,” said the centre on its website.

“Please travel in pairs and use extra caution if you see it. Notify staff immediately as to its whereabouts (250-558-3036) so we can relay that information to the conservation officer and BC Parks who will be on-site tomorrow morning (Tuesday, Nov. 24) to deal with the issue.”

Cross-country skiing for the 2020-21 season is underway at Sovereign Lake but recent protocol implemented by the provincial health officer has the centre focusing only on local skiers for the time being.

“While we do not want to turn people away we need to stay focussed and have a clear message for day users at our facility,” said Troy Hudson, Sovereign Lake general manager.

“We are restricting club access to residents of the North Okanagan at this time, following the newest guidelines from Dr. Bonnie Henry starting to stay in your communities and to stay home and limit unnecessary travel.”

The communities which are exempt from this restriction are:

  • Lumby
  • Coldstream
  • Silver Star residents
  • Vernon
  • Enderby
  • Spallumcheen
  • Armstrong

To view the latest travel restrictions please check out the BC Governments Health Advisory page HERE. This restriction is in effect until Dec. 7 and Sovereign Lake requests that all members and day visitors outside of the above areas follow the provincial guidelines.

If you are unable to come to Sovereign this winter the centre is honouring refunds. If you are purchasing day tickets please be cognizant of these new rulings and book accordingly as the centre does not refund day tickets.

READ MORE: Vernon nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cross country skiingDangerous Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heiltsuk man files human rights complaint against Vancouver police, BMO after bank arrest
Next story
RCMP boss responds to watchdog report about alleged spying on anti-oil protesters

Just Posted

Representatives of Vernon Rotary Clubs, starting left: Angela Yablonski (Vernon Rotary), Dustin Stadnyk (Kalamalka Rotary), and Michael Wardlow (Silver Star Rotary) present the proceeds from fall fundraising to Anna Dawyd and Laurie Postill (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail) to help create the Northern Gateway to Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Rail Trail boosted by North Okanagan Rotary Clubs

More than $7,400 raised to develop gateway at Kilometre Zero

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)
WATCH LIVE: Vernon-Monashee MLA sworn in

BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu was officially elected Sunday, Nov. 8 after mail-in ballots were counted

A colourful inflatable igloo is a new addition to Vernon Winter Carnival 2021, if the multi-day event can proceed amid health regulations. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival still hoping to light up 2021 amid COVID-19

Event gets support from city in attempts to continue while navigating health regulations

An aggressive coyote has been spotted near the trails at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and approaching cross-country skiers. (Katherine Peters photo)
‘Aggressive’ coyote spotted near North Okanagan cross-country ski trails

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre encourages skiers to ski in pairs and call if they spot coyote

The Vernon Towne Theatre and Galaxy Cinemas are closed under the latest pandemic protocols. (File photo)
COVID-19 closes Vernon movie theatres, again

Galaxy Cinemas and Towne Theatre part of latest health regulations in limiting events

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

There are numerous ways the municipality can use the money, granted by the province. Black Press file photo.
Town of Princeton gets $1 million in COVID relief

Funds to offset affects of pandemic on municipal revenues and operations

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Letter: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

McDonald’s at 155 Hollywood Road N in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Most Read