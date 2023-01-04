RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)

Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

The brown Mastiff dog was deemed aggressive by police after biting a bystander on Monday, Jan. 2

An aggressive dog that got loose, bit a bystander and ran away during an impaired driving investigation on Monday, Jan. 2, has yet to be located by police.

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that the large, brown Mastiff is still on the loose after it escaped a vehicle near the Edgewater Motel at the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway during a traffic stop at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police added in an update Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a bystander was bitten by the dog.

According to Const. James Grandy, a member of the public has since spotted the dog on the west side of the Channel, near Green Avenue West. Still, its current location can not be confirmed.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the Mastiff.

READ MORE: RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boil water notice for Grindrod rescinded
Next story
Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

Just Posted

Christine Burwell takes the throne as Kniven Cadden and Braydon Gauthier race the TP 4 UR PP to the finish line in the Lumby Outhouse Races Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at the Salmon Trail. The second annual Lumby Outhouse Race is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. (Morning Star - file photo)
Lumby Outhouse Races to flow from Bessette Street

Enderby mayor and council presented longtime grocery store owner Seng Phung with a Lifetime Civic Merit Award on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (City of Enderby photo)
Enderby honours longtime grocery store owner, volunteer

A precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Grindrod Water Utility issued in late December has been rescinded as of Jan. 4. (File photo)
Boil water notice for Grindrod rescinded

The Summerland Steam rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in overtime as the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League resumed its 2022-23 schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Summerland. (Jenna Fochler file photo)
Summerland Steam rally to melt North Okanagan Knights’ hearts