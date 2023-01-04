Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

The brown Mastiff dog was deemed aggressive by police after biting a bystander on Monday, Jan. 2

An aggressive dog that got loose, bit a bystander and ran away during an impaired driving investigation on Monday, Jan. 2, has yet to be located by police.

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that the large, brown Mastiff is still on the loose after it escaped a vehicle near the Edgewater Motel at the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway during a traffic stop at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police added in an update Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a bystander was bitten by the dog.

According to Const. James Grandy, a member of the public has since spotted the dog on the west side of the Channel, near Green Avenue West. Still, its current location can not be confirmed.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the Mastiff.

